Revayat Cultural Foundation honors Ahmadreza Darvish

TEHRAN – The Revayat Cultural Foundation honored Ahmadreza Darvish for his 30 years of filmmaking on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran, on Saturday.

He received an award from the director of the foundation, Mohammad-Yashar Naderi, the foundation announced on Sunday.

Darvish’s latest movie “Hussein, Who Said No” about the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) against the Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE provoked controversy when several top clerics and certain people slammed the film over its depiction of some Shia saints.

The film was banned in Iran in 2015 hours after its premiere following protests by the clerics

The film, which has been dubbed into several languages, including Arabic and English, won the grand prize for the best full-length feature at the 7th Baghdad International Film Festival in 2015.

“Duel”, “Resurrection”, “Kimia” and “Last Flight” are among Darvish’s noteworthy credits.

Photo: Filmmaker Ahmadreza Darvish (L) receives an award for his lifetime achievements from at Revayat Cultural Foundation director Mohammad-Yashar Naderi in Tehran on July 13, 2019. (Revayat Cultural Foundation)

