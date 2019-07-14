Iran will not crack under U.S. pressure: National Interest

In an article published by The National Interest on Saturday, it is said that Iran will “not crack” under the U.S. economic pressure.

“Will Iran crack under American pressure? Don’t count on it. Iran has grown accustomed to living under America’s recent economic sanctions and continues to pursue its own policies at home and abroad despite the restrictions associated with the latest U.S.-Iranian crisis,” says the article.

The article added that Tehran can rely on substantial domestic support and has a large army.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington in May 2018 from the multilateral nuclear accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and six world powers in 2015.

Afterwards, Washington re-imposed sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the JCPOA deal and ordered new ones.

The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing the remaining importers to continue buying oil from Iran. The waivers ended on May 2.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in May 2018 that the U.S. will apply economic and military pressure against Iran and will impose “the strongest sanctions in history” on the Islamic Republic.

Also, John Bolton, the national security advisor to President Trump, said in November 2018, “We think the (Iranian) government is under real pressure and it’s our intention to squeeze them very hard. As the British say, squeeze them until the pips squeak.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in March that Washington has imposed the “strongest sanctions in history” on Iran, however, the U.S. will suffer “heaviest defeat in history”.

Rob Macaire, the British ambassador to Tehran, said in June that the U.S. policy of exerting maximum pressure against Iran will reach nowhere.

NA/PA