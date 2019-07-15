Winners of Iranshahr Terminal design contest announced

Winners of an international contest for the design of Iranshahr Terminal were announced on July 7 in the presence of the CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Ali Rostami.

Gerkan, Marg & Partners (GMP), an international architectural company based in Hamburg, Germany; Iranian-German architect and designer Hadi Tehrani; and Kincl Ltd., an architectural company based in Zagreb, Croatia, were ranked 1st to 3rd respectively, according to IKAC news service.

Iranshahr Terminal is projected to become ‘Iran’s biggest airport terminal’ with an annual capacity of 100 million passengers upon completion.

In its first phase of development, the terminal will have a capacity of 25 million passengers annually, which will increase to 100 million passengers per year once the final phase of development is completed.

AFM/MG