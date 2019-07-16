Iran’s “Skier” named best at Zanzibar film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Fereidun Najafi’s “The Skier” won the award for best film from Dhow countries at the 22nd Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania, Iran’s Art Bureau, the international distributor of the film, announced on Tuesday.

The film tells the story of a boy from Kuhrang who faces problems on his way to take a little ibex to a tribal ritual in a snowy, remote region in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province.

“The Skier” won the best film award at the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Pyrgos, Greece in December 2018.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Fereidun Najafi’s movie “The Skier”.

