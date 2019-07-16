148 new items added to imports blacklist

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said that the imports of 148 new commodities has been banned by the ministry to rise the number of such items to 1487, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

According to the official, during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) the industry ministry banned imports of some commodities into the country to support domestic production.

In June 2018, the minister ordered forbidding imports of 1,339 kinds of goods, classified in four groups, since they had similar domestic rivals.

Some banned products include home appliances, textile products, footwear and leather products, furniture, healthcare products, some machineries and etc.

According to Rahmani, implementation of the newly set ban on imports of goods which can be produced inside the country could prevent outflow of billions of dollars.

EF/MA