CIOFC to boost oil production in Sa’adat Abad oil field

TEHRAN – The executive operation of a development project for maintaining and enhancing oil production at Sa’adat Abad oil field in central Iran commenced on July 17, Shana reported.

According to the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company (CIOFC), with 2.245 trillion rials (nearly $53.5 million) of investment, the project is aimed to increase the field’s crude oil output by 3,000 bpd.

“Under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Engineering, Procurement and Drilling (EPD) frameworks, the project has been awarded to domestic companies,” Ramin Hatami, the managing director of CIOFC, said.

According to Hatami, during in this project, two wells, an appraisal and a development well, were to be drilled in the field and the project also entails installation of power generation facilities near the field.

This project is a part of master plan to develop the three fields of Sa’adat Abad, Danan and Naft Shahr, he added.

Sa’adat Abad oil field is located 120 km off southeast of Shiraz city in Fars province.

EF/MA