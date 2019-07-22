Iranian athletes claim five golds at Asian Junior Taekwondo C’ships

TEHRAN – Iranian athlete claimed five gold medals in the opening day of the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships.

The two-day competition is being held at the Princess Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan.

The Iranian taekwondo athletes won five gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Ali Tavakoli took a gold medal at the Juniors Male -51 after beating Ahmad Al Tamimi from Jordan.

The bronze medal was won by Seong-Bin Im from South Korea and Lebanese Raphael Kodusi.

Amir Sina Bakhtiari claimed a gold at the Juniors Male -59, beating Shaolong Chen from China.

Thailand’s Setthawut and Ghulam Morteza Saleh from Afghanistan won the bronze.

Mobina Kalivand seized a gold after defeating South Korean Seo-Rin Oh in the final match of the Juniors Female -42.

Jordan’s Raseel El Shqeriat and Orawan Ratsameprapa from Thailand claimed the bronze medal.

Ghazal Soltani snatched a gold medal at the Juniors Female -52, defeating Hala Malkawi from Jordan in the final.

Kazakhstan’s Balnur Spabek and South Korean Solla Kim had to settle for bronze medal.

Anahita Tavakoli also won a gold medal at the Juniors Female -68 after beating Sarah Abu Alhaj from Jordan.

Gayeon Jin from South Korea and Kazakhstan’s Nurriza Turarova won the bronze medal.

Iran’s Amir Motavalede Shahrestani lost to Tae-Joon Park from South Korea in the final match of the Juniors Male -45.

Mongolian Ekho Erdenebaatar and Mahmoud Tarayrah from Jordan took the bronze medal.

Pedram Jamshidi from Iran earned a silver medal after being defeated by Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Djaysunov in the Juniors Male -68 final.

Justin Mark Agno from the Philippines and Thailand’s Athi Sararat won the bronze medal.

And Tina Modanlou won Iran’s third silver in the competition, losing to Korean Min-Seo Nam at the Juniors Female -59 final.

China’s Wanchen Wang and Ting-Chi Wu from Chinese Taipei claimed the bronze medal.

Ali Akbari also claimed Iran’s only bronze medal in the tournament at the Juniors Male -78 weight category.