Iran crowned Asian Junior Taekwondo champion

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships on Monday.

The Iranian delegation claimed 10 gold medals, six silver and one bronze in the competition and won the title with 179 points.

Alireza Hosseinpour (Juniors Male -48), Amirhossein Bahrabadi (Juniors Male -73), Ali Najafi (Juniors Male +78), Negar Esmaeili (Juniors Female -44), Yalda Valinejad (Juniors Female -63), Ali Tavakoli (Juniors Male -51), Amir Sina Bakhtiari (Juniors Male -59), Mobina Kalivand (Juniors Female -42), Ghazal Soltani (Juniors Female -52) and Anahita Tavakloi (Juniors Female -68) won 10 gold medals.

Pasha Atarodi (Juniors Male -55), Hamed Asghari (Juniors Male -63), Nastaran Valizadeh (Juniors Female -55), Amir Moevalede Shahrestani (Juniors Male -45), Pedram Jamshidi (Juniors Male -68) and Tina Modanlou (Juniors Female -59) claimed six silver medals.

Ali Akbari also won a bronze medal at the Juniors Male -78.

South Korea came second with 110 points (3-4-7) and China finished in third place with 77 points (3-1-2).

A total of 385 athletes of 31 countries competed in the two-day competition which was held at the Princess Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan.