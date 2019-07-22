Exporting Iranian knowledge-based products to Azerbaijan discussed

TEHRAN -- Managers of Iran’s National Innovation Fund (INIF) held a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani ICT delegates in Tehran, discussing ways for exporting Iranian knowledge-based products to Azerbaijan.

The meeting, held on July 18, was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s Innovation Agency, the INIF deputy director Siavash Malekifar, representative of the agency holding showroom for Iranian knowledge-based products in Azerbaijan and also representatives of knowledge-based firms that their products are on display at the Azerbaijani showroom.

During the meeting, Malekifar referred to recent changes in the INIF approach towards supporting knowledge-based firms through boosting exports, saying that the INIF supports the participation of knowledge-based companies in foreign events by paying non-repayable financial facilities.”

“We have already established permanent exhibitions in some countries. We hope this will be the starting point for boosting exports to other countries,” he said.

SB/MG