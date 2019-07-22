Ex-MP pushes for formation of bicameral parliament

TEHRAN – Former senior lawmaker Mohammad Reza Bahonar has reiterated his proposal for formation of a second chamber of parliament, saying the country cannot be governed unless a bicameral legislature is established.

“I’ve said many times and would say here as well that the country cannot be governed with one legislative chamber.” Bahonar said in an interview with the Hamshahri newspaper published on Monday.

“We must surely become bicameral, with one national chamber and one regional chamber,” he stated, adding, “Such system exists in the majority of countries.”

Bahonar, who serves as secretary general of the Islamic Society of Engineers, made similar remarks in an interview almost a year ago, stressing the need for formation of a second chamber of parliament.

“The constitution needs to be changed and two chambers including a senate and an Islamic Assembly be established. This exists in the majority of countries,” he said.

In his interview with the Hamshahri, the political figure added that the formation of a bicameral legislature needs a complementary change, which is the establishment of a party system.

MH/PA