Iraq’s Abdul Mahdi holds talks with Rouhani

TEHRAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who arrived in Tehran late on Monday, held talks with President Hassan Rouhani on regional and international issues.

It is the second time that Abdul Mahdi is visiting Iran since he took over as prime minister in October 2018. He first visited Iran in early April.

Prior to his arrival in Tehran, the Iraqi-based Al-Forat news channel reported on Monday that Abdul Mahdi was scheduled to visit Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

The news channel quoted sources as saying that Abdul Mahdi would discuss with Iranian officials the tension between Iran and the United States and Britain.

