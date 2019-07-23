VP inaugurates Mapna locomotive unit’s development project

TEHRAN – Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated a development project of Mapna Group’s locomotive manufacturing complex in Alborz Province on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

In his one-day visit to the province, Jahangiri also inaugurated several other development and industrial projects, including a fish farming plant.

As reported, the new project, which is operated by Mapna Locomotive Engineering and Manufacturing Company (MLEMC), a subsidiary of Iran’s MAPNA Group, is going to create 100 direct job opportunities and manufacture 25 locomotives every year.

Mapna Locomotive Engineering and Manufacturing Company is the main company in Mapna Group’s rail section.

This company was established in 2007 and started activity with a huge scale project, the production of 150 ER24 Locomotives under license of Siemens Company.

Germany’s Siemens signed a deal with Iran’s Mapna Group for manufacturing of electric locomotives and also transferring relevant knowledge to the country in 2017.

On June 12, Iran’s transport minister unveiled an Iranian-made freight locomotive on the sidelines of the 7th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment, dubbed RAILEXPO 2019.

According to Mohammad Eslami, Iran-made locomotives can reduce supply costs to one-sixth while being able to compete with foreign rivals.

Last year, during the same exhibition, Iran unveiled the first ever Iranian-made locomotive engine.

According to Mapna, the mentioned engine complies with Euro4 standards for reducing fuel consumption and competes with the best European engines in terms of quality.

Currently, Iran has 13,000 kilometers of railway laid, and based on the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), the railway network is due to expand to more than 16,400 kilometers.

