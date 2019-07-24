Craftspeople to showcase skills at Mashhad exhibit

TEHRAN – Mashhad, which is one of the major travel destinations in Iran, is to host a national handicrafts exhibition from July 25 to 29.

Artisans, crafters and exhibitors from 31 provinces are scheduled to take part in the sales exhibit, Khorasan Razavi province’s tourism chief said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

A total of 188 stalls have been set up within an area of 2200 square meters, Abolfazl Mokaramifar told reporters in a press conference.

“250 companies that are active in handicrafts will also take part in the exhibit.”

Organized by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the event will showcase sets of woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, calligraphy, metalwork, mirrorwork, and marquetry. It will also turn the spotlight on potteries, ceramics, personal ornamentation, rugs and kilim carpets, among others.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the CHHTO.

Every single day, Mashhad plays host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various cities, neighboring countries and even other corners of the globe to visit the massive, elegant holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

