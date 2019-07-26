Persian beverages help you cope with heat exhaustion

TEHRAN – Hot days of summer can cause heat-related illnesses and heat exhaustion, which can be life-threatening. The overexposure to heat leads to loss of body fluid through sweating and dehydration.

The hot, dry and red skin, high body temperature, muscle pain, and even unconsciousness can be the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Several Persian beverages and herbal drinks can be helpful for individuals having heat-related symptoms, an expert with Iranian traditional medicine Keyvan Bahrami suggested, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Sekanjabin, an Iranian drink made of honey, mint, and vinegar, has great benefits in hot weather. Drinking it with ice cubes will cool the whole body decreasing its temperature, he said.

“Boiling jujube in water adding some brown sugar is a great combination for hot days. Cooldown the drink and serve it.”

Flixweed, known as khak-e shir in Iran, as well as cucumber and watermelon, are very beneficial during hot summer days, he added.

“One of the best drinks is a combination of jujube and barberry boiled and added with some sugar to treat heat exhaustion. The iced flixweed drink added with lemon juice is also great.”

Basil weed syrup is another option, he said, concluding that heat exhaustion can also be cured with a syrup made of rose water and some ice cubes.

