TEHRAN – Some 42,200 tons of car tires were produced by Iranian producers during spring (March 21-June 21), IRNA reported citing industry ministry data.

As reported the figure fell 21.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

The data also indicated that in the mentioned timespan, 119,700 tons of motor oil was produced which is 20.5 percent less than that of last year’s same three months.

EF/MA