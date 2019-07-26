Iranian artists display video artworks in Romania 

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artists Tahmineh Monzavi and Simin Keramati will be showcased in a video arts exhibition titled “No Comment” in Romania.

The exhibition, which will open today at the Galeriile de Arta Reperaj in Oradea, will also display artworks by French-Algerian artist Halida Boughriet and Turkish artist Fatos Irwen.

Young art historian Teodora Talhos is the curator of the exhibition that presents the video artworks of four female artists coming from the Middle East, or rooted in the Middle East.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “No Comment” which will open at the Galeriile de Arta Reperaj in Oradea, Romania.

RM/MMS/YAW