Tehran, Moscow to cooperate on non-ionizing radiation safety

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia will be cooperating in non-ionizing radiation safety, a division of the nuclear science, according to the outcome of a recent meeting between officials on the two sides.

Oleg Grigoryev, the chairman of the Russian Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection Committee, on Saturday met with the head of Iran’s Center for Nuclear Safety System Hojjatollah Salehi to discuss venues for cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the field of safety of non-ionizing radiation, including cellular antennas, IRNA reported.

Grigoryev holds the highest scientific medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences and has specialized in scientific and research activities for over 25 years.

He has been a member of the World Health Organization’s Committee of IAC-EMF since 2005 as the representative of the Russian Federation.

He traveled to Iran at the invitation of the Center for Nuclear Safety System of Iran to participate in a scientific seminar in line with exchanging the latest scientific findings and the transfer of Russia's experience in the field.

