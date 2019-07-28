Culture Ministry preparing plan to maintain Persian language

TEHRAN – An advisor to the culture ministry said on Sunday that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is preparing a plan to preserve the Persian language.

The plan is being prepared in response to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for protecting the Persian language from decay, Mahmud Shalui told the Persian service of FNA on Sunday.

“After the Leader warned about the decay of the Persian language in May, we have decided to work on a plan to preserve the Persian language, which has been attacked by foreign languages over the past few years,” he said.

“Persian is one of the richest languages in the world, and its sweetness can connect us to other countries and cultures. We will support those who work in this field and will try to promote it worldwide,” he added.

The plan will first be put into effect in the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and the Art Bureau after completion, and then it will be set in motion in other organizations, said Shalui, who was selected last week as an advisor on Persian language to Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi.



Photo: Deputy Culture Minister for Persian Language Affairs Mahmud Shalui in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW

