‘Austria backs Iran’s right to use JCPOA economic benefits’

TEHRAN – Underlining the necessity for protecting the Iran nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Austria’s ambassador to Iran says that Tehran should be able to benefit from its economic advantages.

“Iran enjoys this legal right to use the economic benefits of the nuclear deal and there is no doubt about this fact,” Stefan Scholz told FNA in the city of Semnan on Sunday.

He stressed his efforts to pave the ground for the Iranian and Austrian companies' cooperation through his visits to different provinces of Iran.

“We hope that friendship between the two countries’ peoples will deepen and lead to the development of relations,” Scholz said.

In relevant remarks in December, Scholz had ascertained that facilitating financial and commercial ties between Iran and Austria, especially between the private sectors of the two countries, was atop the priorities of Vienna.

“Anti-Iran sanctions have made trade relations with Iran a little difficult but they can be improved through efforts,” he had said.

“Austria serves as representative of European Union in Iran, as it tries to send positive signals from Iran so that the Iranian nation would be able to benefit from achievements of JCPOA,” Scholz said back then.

SP/PA