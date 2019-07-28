‘Arak reactor to continue work with change in technology’

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that the Arak heavy water reactor will continue its work with a change in technology, MP Mehrdad Lahouti told ISNA on Sunday.

According to Lahouti, after a meeting with the parliamentarians on Sunday, Salehi said Iran enjoys high nuclear technology.

According to Fars news agency, on Thursday Salehi hailed the good coordination between the Iranian, Chinese and British sides in the reconstruction project of the Arak reactor, saying the plan was going on at a good pace.

“The joint committee for the reconstruction of the Arak reactor, including China and Britain, is doing well... We are satisfied with the progress of the plan,” he said, adding that "the plan has now been accelerated after a few months of hiatus”.

Salehi, a nuclear physicist, noted that the various dimensions for reconstructing the facility, including the conceptual, detailed, and partial aspects, as well as the drawings, have been completed.

NA/PA