Action on Film Megafest picks “Box Man” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Manuchehr Teimurzadeh’s short film “Box Man” is competing in the 15th Action on Film Megafest, an international film festival and writers competition, which is currently underway in Las Vegas in the U.S. State of Nevada.

The film tells the story of a middle-aged reporter, who is making a film about a teenager who lives in a wooden box and doesn’t come out.

The reporter is astonished when he becomes familiar with the fantasy world in the box and teenager’s life.

The festival will be running until August 3.

Photo: A scene from “Box Man” by Iranian director Manuchehr Teimurzadeh.

ABU/MMS/YAW

