Isfahan festival to screen top animations from Annecy 

TEHRAN – A selection of movies honored at different editions of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France will go on screen during the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, the organizers have announced.

“Ten movies have been chosen to be screened in a special program during the festival,” Tandis Tabatabai, an official in charge of the international section of the festival, said in a press release on Monday.

Iranian animators are frequent visitors to the Annecy festival, a major international event for around 10,000 film professionals.

Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta’s “Son of the Sea” won the City of Annecy Award at the 2019 Annecy in June.

The Isfahan festival also plans to hold a review of Danish children’s films this year. A selection of 8 features and animations by Danish filmmakers will be screened during this review program.

In addition, films and animated movies from Georgia and Tatarstan will be reviewed during special programs at the festival, which will be running in the central Iranian city of Isfahan from August 19 to 26.

Photo: A scene from “Son of the Sea” Abbas Jalali-Yekta.

