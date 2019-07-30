“Dressage” goes on screen in Florence 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Puya Badkubeh’s acclaimed drama “Dressage” was screened on Tuesday at the 10th edition of the Middle East Now event, a film festival in the Italian city of Florence, the organizers announced.

The screening program was part of the Global Connections, a section which puts a spotlight on physical and digital connections in cinema in Afghanistan, Syria, Gaza, Iran and other countries in the Middle East.

The festival tries to show the reality of life in the Middle East beyond the prejudices and clichés often portrayed through the non-Middle-Eastern media.

“Dressage” is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop. But while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage. One of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it. The vote falls on Golsa, who bravely completes the mission. Her friends’ behavior makes her think, and she hides the hard drive somewhere in secret. But her accomplices and their well-to-do families, worried about their social standing, put more and more pressure on Golsa.

The screening program was also followed by a tribute to Felicetta Ferraro, the former Italian cultural attaché to Iran who died on June 2, 2019 in Florence.

During her tenure of service in Iran (2000-2008), Ferraro efficiently supported academic and cultural cooperation between the University of Tehran and Italian universities and cultural institutions.

When she returned to Italy upon the end of her services, she continued her support of Iranian culture by establishing a publishing house in Italy called Ponte 33 (the Italian translation of “Si-o-Se-Pol”) to introduce Iranian society and Persian speaking countries to European and, in particular, to Italian readers.

She also helped with the organization of many other cultural events related to Iranian and Italian culture, including photo and book exhibitions, seminars and literary panel discussions on both contemporary and classic personalities.



Photo: A scene from “Dressage” by Puya Badkubeh.

