Isfahan children’s film festival unveils intl. lineups for animations, shorts 

TEHRAN – The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan announced on Wednesday the lineup of shorts and animated movies for the international competition.

Eleven animated movies and nine short films have been selected from different countries to be screened at the festival, which will be running in the central Iranian city of Isfahan from August 19 to 26.

The animation lineup includes Russian filmmaker Sergei Ryabov’s 2018 movie “6:1” that portrays an inseparable girl and cat who are playing checkers, and the cat loses over and over.

Latvian director Edmunds Jansons’ 2017 animation “Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness” will also be screened. It is about a six-year-old girl known as Pigtail, who together with her shaggy friend from her closet, Mr. Sleeplessness, come up with a “brilliant” plan to return her baby brother Leo to the amusement park where they believe he was bought.

Also included are “Plankton” by Gustaf Lindstrom from Britain. The 2018 animation gives the viewers a glimpse of the ideas and aspirations that float around at the bottom of the food chain.

“The Kite” by Martin Smatana from Germany is a 2019 animation which depicts a little boy who visits his grandfather in the countryside and they fly a kite together.

“Kinkaku-ji” by Viktor Azeev from Russia narrates the story of a camper, Greg, who wants to learn to write poetry, and follows his friends’ advice and makes his way to Japan where a majestic golden temple belonging to Kinkaku-dzi lies.

The lineup also includes “Wolf Paths” by Vojtech Dockal and Noemi Valentíny and “Fruits of Clouds” by Katerina Karhankova, both from the Czech Republic.

“Wolf Paths”, a short animated film dedicated to a younger audience, tells the story of a boy who overcomes his weaknesses and fears.

It tells how the life of a young boy, who suffers from asthma, changes when his inhaler falls out the window. The boy is forced to leave his home, and on his way he meets a wild wolf. His curiosity gets the better of his fear, allowing him to experience a wonderful adventure and do the things he could only have dreamed of.

“Fruits of Clouds” is a tale about a small animal, which, by tackling the unknown, makes a big discovery.

A selection of 12 animations will also be competing in the national section of the festival.

The short films lineup includes “Myrhull” (“Bog Hole”) by Torfinn Iversen from Norway, “In Love with Cinema” by Askar Nurakun Uulu from Kyrgyzstan, “9 Pasos” (“9 Steps”) by Moises Romera from Spain, and “You’re Here!” by Mikhail Plisko from Russia.

The short movies “Ronaldo” by Recep Bozgoz and “Cleats” by Abdullah Sahin, both from Turkey, will also be screened at the festival.

“Maja” by Marijana Jankovic from Denmark and “Cycle-Cycle” by Junichi Kanai from Japan are also included.

A selection of 10 Iranian short films will also be competing in the national section.

Earlier last week, the organizers announced that a selection of movies honored at different editions of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France will go on screen during the festival.

In addition, eight features and animations by Danish filmmakers will be reviewed during a special program.

The festival also plans to review films and animated movies from Georgia and Tatarstan.

Photo: A scene from “Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness” by Edmunds Jansons from Latvia.

RM/MMS/YAW