What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of sculptures by Mohammad Moqaddasi is underway at Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Silence” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Sculpture

* Sculptures by Alireza Faridani are currently on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit named “Father’s Land” will be running until August 6 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of sculptures by Leila Shoqi is on view in an exhibition at Basmeh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Birthing” will run until August 9 at the gallery located at Block A, Park Prince Bldg., Hakim-Azam St., North Shiraz St.

* Mojtaba Ramzi, Mehrzad La’ali, Sadeq Musavi, Parizad Moshkzad and two other artists are showcasing their sculptures in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Ring Narratives” runs until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Negar Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Saba Bahrami, Zahra Shamsi, Mitra Nasr, Rozita Sarraf, Nader Mehranfar, Hamidreza Ghafuri and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Contemporary Human 3” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Sepideh Ahmadi Monfared is on view in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Until Mordad” will be running until August 7 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shadi Ejbari is underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Manifestation of Monsters”, the exhibit runs until August 13 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Donya Abdollahi are on view in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 7 at the gallery, which can be found at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.



Multimedia

* Paintings, photos and calligraphy works by Maryam Qodsi, Afsaneh Qorbani, Zahra Alizadeh, Fahimeh Ariadoost, Bardia Haddad, Mehdi Hosseini and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Khorshid Gallery.

The exhibit named “Eternal Growth” runs until August 7 at the gallery located at 70 Tur Alley, off Africa Blvd.

* Paintings, sculptures and calligraphic paintings by Mojgan Dabaghizadeh, Mona Sefidari, Farshid Abdi and Sudabeh Naderbabai are on view in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Evolution” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition displaying sets of installation, photos and videos by Raufeh Rostami is underway at Ag Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Second Time” runs until August 8 at the gallery located at 43 Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.

ABU/MMS/YAW