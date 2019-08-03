Khorasan Razavi Hosts Women’s National Cricket Championship

Iran Women’s National Cricket Championship commenced in Khorasan Razavi from Wednesday 31st July and was expected to be over in three days.

A total of five teams participated In the Women’s National Cricket Championship, including: Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman and Tehran.

This tournament’s importance for the players was due to the fact that the coaches of the National Team and the officials of the federation have been monitoring the players since the beginning of the competition.

