Javier Solana says sanctioning Zarif was a ‘big mistake’

TEHRAN – Former European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana has described the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as a “big mistake”.

“Imposing sanctions on Zarif was a big error,” Solana wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

In separate statements on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury and State Department announced imposition of sanctions against Zarif, a move which was interpreted as a total rejection of diplomacy repeatedly claimed by the Trump administration.

Ever since the announcement, there has been a huge torrent of support for the chief Iranian diplomat both at home and abroad.

The European Union said on Thursday it regrets the U.S. sanctions on Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.

“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.

“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin said.

MH/PA