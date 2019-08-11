Zarif says U.S. worried about its diplomatic failure

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the United States is afraid of its foreign policy failure.

“The U.S. is worried about its failure at diplomatic stage,” Zarif said in a meeting with members of the Majlis diplomatic faction.

He also said, “The U.S. pressure on Iran is due to Iran’s power.”

At the meeting the MPs thanked the foreign minister for his diplomatic performance and denounced the U.S. for sanctioning him.

PA/PA