Party chief: Zarif ban big lesson for ‘naïve and pro-dialogue’ politicians

TEHRAN – The imposition of sanctions on Zarif by the Trump administration is an important lesson for those who naïvely pushed for talks with the bullying U.S., says secretary general of the Islamic Coalition Party.

“The Zarif ban was a big lesson for the naïve persons who think they can obtain concessions from the bullies through negotiations,” said Asadollah Badamchian, Mehr reported on Sunday.

While condemning the U.S. move against the chief Iranian diplomat, Badamchian said Iran should further rely on friendly nations and governments in order to boost its international status.

On the one hand the U.S. asks for talks with Iran and on the other it imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, he said.

“Such wrong, illogical and irrational approach has left no dignity for the Trump administration,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration put sanctions on Zarif, with the Treasury Department claiming it has frozen his assets in the U.S. and barring Americans from doing business with him.

The foreign minister dismissed the measures, saying that he and his family do not have any “property or interests outside of Iran.”

According to experts, the U.S. measure dealt a blow to the prospects of talks between Washington and Tehran and cast doubt over the Trump administration’s claims that it wants dialogue.

A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy said the move was a violation of the UN Charter.

Iran should file a complaint through the UN secretary general against the U.S. for sanctioning Zarif, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said on Sunday.

Alireza Rahimi, a member of the Majlis presiding board, said the move blocks the road of diplomacy and it contradicts the U.S. claim of advocating for talks.

Rahimi described the ban as one of the most idiotic measures taken by the United States, saying Trump has brought shame and discredit on the U.S.

“When the chief diplomat of a country is sanctioned it means that the road of diplomacy is blocked,” he added, according to ISNA.

MH/PA