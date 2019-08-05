Rare Baillon's crake spotted in Gandoman wetland

TEHRAN – Rare bird species of Baillon's crake have been spotted for the first time in Gandoman wetland located in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, said Shahram Ahmadi, the provincial department of environment chief.

The Baillon's crake (Porzana pusilla), or Marsh crake is a very small water bird of the family Rallidae, which are 16–18 cm in length, and have a short straight bill, yellow or green without a red base.

Their breeding habitat is sedge beds in Europe, mainly in the east, and across Asia. They used to breed in Great Britain up to the mid-19th century, but the western European population declined through drainage.

Baillon's crakes are listed as threatened on IUCN Red List of threatened species 2016. However, their conservation status varies from state to state.

The bird has been sighted by a ranger and other rangers have identified it, IRNA quoted Ahmadi as saying on Monday.

There have been no reports of the Baillon's crakes in the province so far, he said.

“Then, the bird was registered by the Bird Records Committee. With the observation of this species, the number of identified species in the province reached 272,” he explained.

Gandoman wetland, stretching to 1,070 hectares, is located in Borujen county. It is one of Iran's top five birdwatching sites and the country's most important permanent habitat for migratory birds.

