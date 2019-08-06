Sharif University to hold interdisciplinary meeting on neuroscience

TEHRAN -- Sharif University of Technology will host a meeting on “Neuroscience, Cognitive Science and Philosophy: From Memory to Awareness” on September 3 and 4, Mehr reported.

The event is cosponsored by the Department of Philosophy of Science at Sharif University of Technology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Iran’s National Brain Mapping Laboratory.

According to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, cognitive science is the interdisciplinary study of mind and intelligence, embracing philosophy, psychology, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, linguistics, and anthropology. Its intellectual origins are in the mid-1950s when researchers in several fields began to develop theories of mind based on complex representations and computational procedures.

Its organizational origins are in the mid-1970s when the Cognitive Science Society was formed and the journal Cognitive Science began. Since then, more than one hundred universities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have established cognitive science programs and many others have instituted courses in cognitive science.

SB/MG