Iranian researchers conducting project on autism disorder

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian researchers are carrying out a pioneering project on robotic technology and smart systems to treat neurodevelopmental disorder in patients suffering from autism, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The neurodevelopmental disorder project is underway within the framework of three plans at the Sharif University of Technology, University of Tehran and Shahid Beheshti University with the support of cognitive sciences and technologies council of vice presidency for science and technology, council member Mohammad Hossein Maqami said.

He added that one of the plans is related to robotics and smart systems for rehabilitation of patients suffering from autism.

The second plan is in the area of primary screening of autism and rehabilitation of people suffering from autism, he said.

The third plan focuses on compiling and publishing eight educational packages of documentaries on autism, he said.

Four different groups carry out pioneering projects on autism, addiction, neurodevelopmental disorder and Deep brain stimulation (DBS) so far, he said.

Several researches have been done on laser and optic technologies nationwide, however, with the formation of the groups, the plans can be used for healing and cognitive treatment, an official with the council said.

In one of the groups named Neuroptic, the laser and optic engineers and cognitive professors provide homemade devices to deal with neuro-disorders.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a group of complex brain development disorders. This umbrella term covers conditions such as autism and Asperger syndrome. These disorders are characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication and a restricted and repetitive repertoire of interests and activities.

According to the World Health Organization autism spectrum disorders refers to a range of conditions characterized by some degree of impaired social behavior, communication and language, and a narrow range of interests and activities that are both unique to the individual and carried out repetitively.

Individuals with autism often present other co-occurring conditions, including epilepsy, depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The level of intellectual functioning in individuals with ASDs is extremely variable, extending from profound impairment to superior levels.

According to priorygroup.com, it is so important to diagnose autism, as without a diagnosis this can make so many areas of life difficult, distressing and bewildering for the undiagnosed person. This can result in difficult behaviors and social isolation and young people who do not attain their best ability in school.

Once diagnosed, the young person can understand themselves better and realize that are not alone in the way they feel. Their parents and the professionals working with them can all learn how best to help them. The right services can be accessed and adaptions can be put into place in the educational setting.

In mid-January, Mehdi Shadnoosh, head of the transplantation and treatment of diseases department at the Ministry of Health, announced that currently, some 8,000 people have been diagnosed with autism disorder in the country.

SB/MQ/MG