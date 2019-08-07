“The Feast of the Goat” receives nomination at Parisian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “The Feast of the Goat”, written and directed by Saeid Zamanian, has been nominated for the best short script award at the 9th Paris Art and Movie Awards (PAMA), an international film festival and screenwriting contest in France.

Produced in 2018, the film tells the story of Saeid, a 9-year-old boy who tries to stop his father from sacrificing his goat on the day of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

“The Feast of the Goat” will compete with “From the Face of an Angel” written by Frank Vespe from the U.S., “Generations: Letter from an Old Father to His Son” by Kevin Starnino from Canada and “Kitchen” by Conor Waldron from Ireland.

The event, which is a leading film festival for independent filmmakers, will be held from September 19 to 23.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian short film “The Feast of the Goat” written and directed by Saeid Zamanian.

