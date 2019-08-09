Iranian films receive nominations at American festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Katyusha” and “There Is Sea” have been nominated in several categories at the Love International Film Festival (LIFF) in Santa Monica, the U.S., the organizers have announced.

Director Ali Atshani’s comedy “Katyusha” has been nominated in six categories including best feature film and best director.

Hadi Hejazifar has been nominated for the best actor for his portrayal of Khalil Katyusha, and Ahmad Mehranfar has been nominated for the best supporting actor for his role as Arshia in the film.

Other nominations include best screenplay by Mehdi Ali Mirzaei and Ali Atshani, and best cinematography by Mahmud Atshani.

The film is about a middle-aged religious man, Khalil, who is supposed to take care of a spoiled son of a wealthy man as his bodyguard for a number of days. The gap between their social levels and worldviews creates some problems.

Directed by Armin Daneshvar, “There Is Sea” has been nominated for the best animated short.

The 2019 LIFF annual screening and award show will take place at the Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California from September 18 to 20.

Photo: Ahmad Mehranfar (L) and Hadi Hejazifar act in a scene from “Katyusha” by Ali Atshani.

