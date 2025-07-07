Iran suggests China abolish visa requirements for its tourists in reciprocal move

TEHRAN – Iran has called on the Chinese government to lift visa requirements for Iranian nationals wishing to visit China, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral cultural and tourism ties.

The proposal was presented during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting on culture and tourism, which was held in Qingdao, designated the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2024–2025.

Hojjatollah Ayyubi, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and Head of the Ministry’s International Center, met with Gao Zheng, China’s vice minister of culture and tourism, along with several senior Chinese officials, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

The Iranian official emphasized that Iran had already taken the initiative by unilaterally waiving tourist visa requirements for Chinese citizens and now expects a reciprocal gesture from Beijing.

“In today’s world, saturated with fake news and distorted representations, direct experience and travel are the most effective ways for nations to truly understand each other,” Ayyubi said, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections through cultural tourism.

The news agency, however, did not specify the exact date of the meeting.

Highlighting the deep historical and civilizational links between Iran and China, Ayyubi described the two nations as inheritors of ancient Asian cultures rooted in spirituality, rationality, and the arts.

He further emphasized that such shared heritage positions both countries as key players in shaping a future global order based on culture and wisdom.

In addition, the Iranian delegation proposed a number of strategic initiatives to enhance cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries. Among them were rotating exhibitions to be held alternately in Tehran and Beijing; large-scale exhibitions of Iranian antiquities in China; reciprocal visits and exchanges of poets, writers, musicians, and artists; joint production of cultural documentaries; and educational cooperation in fields such as heritage restoration, museology, traditional medicine, and academic exchange programs.

Also at the meeting, Ayyubi suggested the creation of a joint cultural committee to pursue bilateral projects and ensure regular follow-up.

As reported by Mehr, the Chinese delegation warmly welcomed the proposals. Vice Minister Gao praised Iran’s participation in the SCO event and expressed support for stronger cultural cooperation. He confirmed that a current exhibition of Iranian museum artifacts in China had drawn massive public interest, with more than 70,000 daily visitors.

Gao extended an invitation for Iran to participate prominently in China’s annual tourism exhibitions and expressed China’s readiness to dispatch cultural, cinematic, educational, and artistic delegations to Iran. He also voiced enthusiasm for further collaboration through international cultural platforms.

In 2019, the Iranian government unilaterally waived the visa requirement for Chinese nationals willing to visit the country. The decision was made to attract more foreign tourists to the ancient country.

AM