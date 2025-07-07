Firoozkooh, a cool destination for summer trips

TEHRAN—Head of Firoozkooh Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department called Firoozkooh in Tehran province as one of the best options for traveling in summer, given its numerous natural and climatic potentials.

According to Miras Arya (CHTN), Shahram Sharifi also said that Firoozkooh city in lights of its geographical situation, mountainous and cool climate and valuable natural resources like springs, rivers, orchards, lakes, dams, waterfalls and natural caves is an appropriate destination during warm season particularly for residents of provinces of Tehran, Semnan, and Mazandaran who seek near and cool destinations.

He said Tange Vashi near Firoozkooh city is one of the most important tourism destinations of Tehran province and hosts many visitors annually.

Savashi, or Tange Vashi, which is located in the heights near Gelisjand village, 16 kilometers north of Firoozkooh, was the hunting ground of Fath Ali Shah of the Qajar dynasty.

Tange Vashi is considered a great tourist location. It has ruins from the Qajar and Safavid eras.

There are also other attractions in Firoozkooh which are lesser known including Ahanak Lake, Namroud Dam, Burnik Cave, and Lazur Village, he added.

Sharifi continued that Firoozkooh which has eco-lodges, local houses, traditional accommodation sites and camping sites, allows tourists to have a peaceful, pristine, and different travel experience.

Many tourists call this region as a one-day destination, but the diverse attractions and natural spaces can turn the area into a destination to stay for several days, he said.

He emphasized on necessity to preserve the environment and observe the principles of sustainable tourism in the region.

“Given the pristine nature of the area, we ask the passengers and tourists who visit Firoozkooh particularly Tange Vashi, Harandeh village and Khomedeh springs to collect the garbage, do not damage the vegetation and prevent lighting the fire in sensitive regions.”

At end, he said Firoozkooh is top summer destination by the end of Shahrivar month. “We invite all tourists to travel responsibly to this city and enjoy its natural, cultural and historical attractions.”

KD