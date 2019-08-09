Traditional dyeing workshops still popular in Iran
August 9, 2019
Two Iranian men are preparing a traditional dye bath to color piles of wool yarns in a decades-old workshop in Tabriz, northwestern Iran, August 7, 2019.
Tabriz was named the world city of carpet by the World Crafts Council in 2015. Its carpets usually show a medallion decorative scheme, ranging from a single medallion to the complexity of a star centerpiece with pendants and cartouches, reflected by quarter-medallions similarly elaborated in the corners of the field.
Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality.
