SDSs haunting southeastern Iran, dozens hospitalized

TEHRAN – Severe sand and dust storms (SDSs) has left 127 patients hospitalized due to respiratory problems in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, head of provincial disaster mitigation and management organization has said.

So far, 465 people have referred to hospitals due to respiratory, ocular and heart problems, 338 of whom have been provided with outpatient care, while the rest have been hospitalized, Tasnim quoted Abdolrahman Shahnavazi as saying on Saturday.

SDSs reaching speeds up to 112 kilometers per hour, and particulate matters (PM) concentration peaking at 26 times above the safe levels has caused respiratory problems for the residents, he stated.

He further called on people, especially patients, children and the elderly, to take safety measures, and to use air-filtering masks when exposed to increased concentrations of PM and air pollution.

Sistan, located north of Sistan-Baluchestan province, is frequently hit by sand and dust storms, as well as drought and even destructive floods.

It was announced that strong SDSs with as fast as 100 kilometers per hour speed have stricken Sistan-Baluchestan province over 19 times since last year.

PM concentration even peaked at 60 times above the safe levels in the region.

