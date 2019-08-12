Leader’s memoirs released in Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Sunday that the memoirs of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have been released in Iraq.

Compiled by the Iranian Arabic language scholar Mohammad-Ali Azarshab, “Inna Ma as-Sabri Nasra” was published the Islamic Revolution Publications in February.

The book, which contains his memories of imprisonment and exile during the Pahlavi period and his struggles against the regime, was also unveiled by Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony held in Beirut in early February to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The book also contains a collection of rarely-seen photos of the Leader, his father and his children. It also features a collection of illustrations related to the topics in the book.

The Persian version of the book came out in March under the title of “The Pains that Changed into Gains”.

Photo: A poster for the Arabic version of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s memoirs “The Pains that Changed into Gains”.

MMS/YAW