Tehran museum to unveil Hossein Hamedani’s painting of Imam Ali (AS)

TEHRAN – The Reza Abbasi Museum in Tehran that preserves artifacts from Iran’s ancient and contemporary history plans to unveil a teahouse painting of Imam Ali (AS) tomorrow.

“The Honorable Life of Hazrat Ali (AS)” has been created Hossein Hamedani, one of Iran’s pioneers of teahouse painting who died in 2005 when he was at 79.

The painting will be put on view in an exhibition that has been organized to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

A performance in the form of naqqali, a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories, will also go on stage during the unveiling ceremony of the painting by Hassan Basiri.

Photo: A poster for the unveiling ceremony of teahouse painter Hossein Hamedani’s work “The Honorable Life of Hazrat Ali (AS)” at the Reza Abbasi Museum in Tehran.

MMS/YAW

