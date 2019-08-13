“The Sixth String” to go on screen at Korea Indie-AniFest

TEHRAN – Iranian animator Bahram Azimi’s “The Sixth String” will be competing at the 15th Indie-AniFest - Korea Independent Animation Film Festival, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), which is the producer of the short animation, announced on Tuesday.

The film is about a musician, who wants to compose his new music inspired by his new car.

The story of the movie is based on the life of Darvish Khan, a Persian classical musician and tar player, who passed away 90 years ago in a car accident. He is considered as the first victim of a car accident in Iran.

The Indie-AniFest, which presents independent animated films from Korea and Asia and offers a diverse range of works and opportunities for filmmakers, will take place in Seoul from September 19 to 24.

Photo: A scene from “The Sixth String” by Iranian director Bahram Azimi.

ABU/MMS/YAW