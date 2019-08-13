Chomsky:  Those who want to use force are deeply concerned about Iran’s deterrence strategy 

Noam Chomsky elaborates on the ulterior motives behind the rhetoric by the United States that constantly claims Iran is the greatest threat to world peace. Chomsky says, “Iran has a very low military spending by the standards of the region, much lower than Saudi Arabia, Israel (and) others. The (Iranian) strategy is defensive. They want to deter attack long enough for diplomacy to be entertained.” He adds: “Why are the United States and Israel so concerned about deterrent? Who is concerned about deterrent? Those who want to use force. Those who want to be free to use force are deeply concerned about potential deterrent.”



