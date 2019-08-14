No more ban on foreign travelers riding big motorcycles

TEHRAN - Foreign travelers with motorcycle above 250cc are now allowed to enter and ride in Iran, deputy tourism chief has said.

Last year, Iran imposed the ban on trading heavy motorcycles (with engine capacity of more than 250cc) due to a law concerning customs and anti-smuggling issues. The law created restrictions and sometimes difficulties to a number of foreign tourists who wanted to enter the country, Vali Teymouri told ISNA on Wednesday.

Following correspondence and consultations between tourism organizations, customs and other relevant bodies, at this stage, motorcycles above 250cc can be entered to the country (by foreign cyclists), moreover, their problem of riding on the roads has been resolved, the official explained.

However, a request is to be submitted to the government in order to reach a more official, permanent solution, Teymouri noted.

Many international travelers to the country say that traversing Iran equals an endless charm, as it embraces so many diverse cultures and landscapes.

Last year, the Islamic Republic enacted many measures to lessen the pressure of U.S. –led sanctions, which were aimed to cripple its economy, particularly oil and banking sectors.

The sanctions were imposed regardless of Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was struck between Iran and six major powers, including the United States.

