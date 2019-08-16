What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Javid Andalib is underway at Ace Gallery.

The exhibit named “The First Man Painting” will run until August 26 at the gallery located at 1831 Shariati Ave. near the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by Chakameh Taranama are currently on view in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Shadof” will be running until August 21 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* Akram Izadi, Mohaddeseh Zandi, Elaheh Haji-Arab and Sediqeh Ghafurizadeh are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 22 at the gallery, which can be found at Ayrik Center on Eastern Ferdows Blvd.

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohammad Abbasi.

The exhibit named “The Boat Series” runs until August 27 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hamed Sahihi, Farhad Fozuni, Samira Eskandarfar and Rozita Sharafjahan is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Human-Plant” will run until August 21 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Elika Hedayat is on display in an exhibition at Dastan Gallery.

Entitled “Bread and Circus”, the exhibit will be running until September 13 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Hamidreza Fotuhi is underway at Sareban Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Around About” will continue until August 26 at the gallery located 130 Hoveizeh St. off Sohrevardi St.



Multimedia

* A large number of artists, including Bahman Mohammadi, Vahed Khakdan, Ramin Jamshidi, Donya Rostami, Reza Baharvand and Sharareh Zandian is showcasing their paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at Mah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Summertime” will be running until September 17 at the gallery that can be found at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.

* An exhibition displaying sets of installation, videos, paintings and sculptures by Nushin Nafisi, Negar Nuran, Marjan Qorbani, Hoda Haddadi, Melisa Valipur and 14 other artists is underway at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 25 at the gallery that can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St. off Shariati Ave.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Nazila Moqaddam is on display in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibition runs until August 19 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

ABU/MMS/YAW