Tehran exhibit showcasing handmade jewelry

TEHRAN – Sets of handmade jewelry, made by a group of female Iranian jewelers, are currently on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

The exhibit, running from August 17 to 21, presents seventy works produced by the Kouben art group and it aims to introduce authentic Iranian poems in the form of silver jewelry, CHTN reported.

The group has developed typographic designs of authentic (classical) Iranian poetry pieces using a combination of silver and warm enamel, which is the first of its kind in Iran, the report added.

The group, which is composed of five artisans who have graduate degrees in handicrafts, is named after an ancient tool being used to create jewelry.

Iran earned some $99 million from exporting handicrafts via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) during the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), CHHTO deputy director Pouya Mahmoudian said earlier in July.

In addition, the country’s handicrafts exports through customs reached $289 million in 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, Mahmoudian said.

