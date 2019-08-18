Iran Greco-Roman team runners-up at World Junior Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team finished in second place at the United World Wrestling World Junior Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The Iranian team won two gold and three bronze medals in the competitions held in Tallinn, Estonia.

Mohammad Aziz Naghousi beat Russian Damir Rakhimov 2-1 in a tight match in the 77kg final.

Aliakbar Hossein Yousofi also claimed a gold medal, beating American Cohlton Michael Schultz 2-1 in the 130kg final.

Pooya Soulat Dad Marz in 55kg, Shahin Eidi Badaghi Mofrad in 63kg and Mohammadreza Mahmoud Rostami in 72kg won three bronze medals.

Russia won the title with 157 points, followed by Iran (121) and Turkey (117).