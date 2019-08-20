Iran to open business center in Ghana

TEHRAN - Iran is set to open a permanent exhibition of its products in Accra, the capital of Ghana in September, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

“Iran’s commercial center in Ghana is set to open next month,” ICCIMA portal quoted president of Hamedan Chamber of Commerce (HCCIMA) as saying on Monday.

“There’s a big piece of land in the Ghanaian capital Accra that we have leased to showcase Iranian products such as cosmetics, dried fruits, foodstuffs, construction material and etc.,” Ali Asqar Zebar Dast said.

As reported, Iran and Ghana are trying to increase their commercial exchanges as they eye closer bilateral ties.

“In addition to these stuffs, we are going to ship Iranian-made furniture, wood-carved handicraft from Malayer city in a bid to promote the provincial artistic and industrial

capacities,” added Zebar Dast, who met with head of Ghana-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Aziz Abdul Muniru in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting was held at ICCIMA, Muniru also held talks with Ali Reza Ashraf, ICCIMA's Secretary General, Mohammad Reza Karbasi, ICCIMA's Deputy for International Affairs and a number of other Iranain economic operators.

Although the Ghanaian market has shown interest in Iranian goods, the major obstacle on way of further developing trade ties with this central African country is the lack of Iranian shipping lines to Ghana. “We have to lease Indian oceangoing vessels,” Zebar Dast stated.

According to the Iranian businessman, the process of exporting Iranian products to Ghana is very lengthy since the African country is part of the World Trade Organization (WOT), “All the goods need to get the necessary licenses and certificates from various governmental and private organization before exports happen”.

