Chinese Taipei defeat Iran in Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Chinese Taipei defeated Iran 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 19-25,12-25) in Pool E of the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea on Friday.

Iran had lost to powerhouses Thailand 3-0 on Thursday.

Iran and Kazakhstan will contest the fifth-to-eighth-place playoffs.

Semi-finals, 5th-8th playoffs and 9th-12th playoffs will be held on Saturday while the finals, the awards presentation and closing ceremony will take place the day after.

More importantly, the Championship also serves as the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will see top eight teams, except the Tokyo 2020 hosts Japan and qualified China, make the cut for the January 6-12 event. Only the eventual winning team in the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament will join the other 11 teams in the Tokyo 2020.