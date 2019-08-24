Kazakhstan overpower Iran in Asian Women’s Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan eased past Iran at the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

Kazakhstan defeated Iran in straight sets (25-17, 25-21,26-24) at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Iran and Indonesia will contest the seventh-place play-off on Sunday.

Japan will meet Thailand in the final match, while South Korea and China play for the bronze medal.

More importantly, the Championship also serves as the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will see top eight teams, except the Tokyo 2020 hosts Japan and qualified China, make the cut for the January 6-12 event. Only the eventual winning team in the Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament will join the other 11 teams in the Tokyo 2020.