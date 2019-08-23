Iranian knowledge-based company manufactures robotic surgery system

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has manufactured a robotic surgery system which is projected to be used in surgeries by the next three years, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The system can be used mostly for abdominal surgeries, the company’s managing director Alireza Mirbaqeri explained.

The system is as big as an operating room and took 15 years to be designed and manufactured, he added.

The system is composed of two parts: the first one is a surgical console which is controlled by the surgeon and the second one is surgery robots which carry out surgery inside the body of patients, he said.

The system has already been examined on animals, however, it must pass further tests in order to be used for humans, he concluded.



What is a robotic surgery system?

Robotic surgery, or robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques, according to mayoclinic.org.

Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery — procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.

Surgeons who use the robotic system find that for many procedures it enhances precision, flexibility and control during the operation and allows them to better see the site, compared with traditional techniques. Using robotic surgery, surgeons can perform delicate and complex procedures that may have been difficult or impossible with other methods.

Robotic surgery involves risk, some of which may be similar to those of conventional open surgery, such as a small risk of infection and other complications.



SB/MG